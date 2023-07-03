Fatal Pitsea flyover crash witnessed by 70 people say police
- Published
About 70 people witnessed a car crash on a flyover that killed an 18-year-old passenger, police said.
The crash, involving a single vehicle with five occupants, happened on the A13 at Pitsea, Essex, at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.
The victim has been named locally as Ellie Jo Evers from nearby Benfleet.
Essex Police said its force control room was overwhelmed with calls reporting the incident and people enquiring over the victim's welfare.
Five people were in the car, with three believed to have been thrown from the vehicle following the crash.
Two remain in hospital in a critical condition and two have been discharged.
The road underneath the flyover also had to be temporarily closed due to the danger of falling debris.
Det Sgt Sam Nason said it was "a tragic collision and our thoughts are with those involved".
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact the force.
Essex Police suggested any witnesses who wanted mental health support should contact the charity Mind.
