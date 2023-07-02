Woman, 18, dies after tragic collision on Pitsea flyover, police say
- Published
An 18-year-old passenger in a car has died "in a tragic collision" on a flyover, police have said.
Essex Police said one vehicle crashed on the A13, Pitsea flyover at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.
The force said the young woman died at the scene and the other four occupants of the car were taken to hospital, two of whom were in a critical condition.
It added that the A13 was closed for a number of hours, but reopened at about 21:00.
The road underneath the flyover also had to be temporarily closed due to the danger of debris falling.
Det Sgt Sam Nason said it was "a tragic collision and our thoughts are with those involved".
Appealing for witnesses to come forward, the officer added that the force was "continuing multiple enquiries", which included checking dashcam footage.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830