NHS workers in Essex struggling to pay rents and find homes
- Published
Two NHS workers have described their fear and frustration faced with rising rents and demand for housing.
Student nurse Belinda Muma, 30, and her three-year-old son, are in a studio flat having been evicted by their private landlord.
Midwife Jen Gallgoly's monthly rent meanwhile increased by 13.4% in April.
Figures from the property company Zoopla suggest the East of England is the most expensive place to rent outside of London and the south east.
"It's so difficult," said Ms Muma.
"I'm so unstable and at my age, with a child, it's just not where you want to be."
Ms Muma was given three months' notice to leave her one-bedroom privately rented flat in Thurrock and she was added to the local council's housing register.
Her studio flat in Wickford, which is in the neighbouring Basildon district, is classed as temporary accommodation.
She has been told that each available property has a demand of up to 30 people.
"I don't understand what is happening with housing at the moment," she added.
"It's not like I'm here to gain anything from the government. I'm happy to work and happy to rent on my own."
Ms Gallgoly is in a housing association flat with her two-year-old son, provided via her NHS trust employer, and she said: "I am scared for next year if it's going to go up by the same amount or even more."
Her rent includes council tax and utilities and Swan Housing Association said all tenants needed to pay more because of rising energy prices.
Chris Howlett, senior director of estates and facilities at the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said staff should speak to their line manager if struggling with living costs.
He added: "Increases with third party housing suppliers, such as housing associations, are agreed at the start of the contract."
Figures from Zoopla UK's rental market report for June 2023 meanwhile showed:
- Rents increased by 9.1% in the year to April 2023
- Average rents in the region were £1,087 per month
- A total 26% of renters' gross income was spent on property
- Available rental properties in the east of England has dropped 14%
- Demand for rental properties was 67% higher than the average for the previous five years
Neil Francis, a landlord living in Writtle near Chelmsford, told the BBC that interest payments on his properties had increased by about £35,000 per year, and that he was trying to share the costs equally between him and his tenants.
Sally Mitchell, a mortgage adviser based in Great Dunmow, said landlords were being "just as much affected" by the increasing energy bills and mortgage rates.
She added: "Most landlords are fairly highly leveraged; they could have 75% [of their property] on a mortgage and figures suggest 25% of amateur landlords are actually exiting the market in the next year because they just can't make it work.
"The knock on is huge because if the stock in the number of properties available to rent falls, then that puts pressure on the rents of what is remaining, so tenants will end up paying more."
