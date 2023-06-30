Andrewsfield Aerodrome: Light aircraft crash-lands after take-off problem
A light aircraft has crash-landed in Essex following a problem on take-off.
A spokesman at Andrewsfield Aerodrome near Braintree said it came down at about 15:30 BST and was blocking New Pastures Lane in Great Saling.
The pilot was the only person onboard and is unhurt. Emergency services at the scene are recovering the aircraft.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been made aware of the incident.
