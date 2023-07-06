Domestic violence survivor tells of shower phobia
- Published
A survivor of an abusive relationship has told how she was left with a lasting phobia of showers after her former partner "waterboarded" her.
Waterboarding involves using water and a cloth to simulate the sensation of drowning.
Flo, 30, from north Essex, told how the abuse began almost immediately when she started the relationship aged 19.
She has shared her story to raise awareness of the lasting impact of abuse.
Flo, whose name is being withheld, gave birth to her son when she was 21 years old.
"When I went to give birth, he had badly beaten me up," she said.
"We went up to labour suite [and] when we were alone he headbutted and strangled me.
"The midwife saw this and [social services] were alerted and got involved."
She was urged by social services to leave her partner or risk losing her child.
Acting on their warnings, she fled the relationship and moved across country back to Essex.
She returned to studying and became a special needs teacher.
Despite loving her work with children, she realised parts of the work was picking away at her own unhealed trauma.
"Unfortunately these kids would lash out, they would hit, they would bite, they would punch, they would kick, and that's why they weren't able to be in mainstream school," said Flo.
"I was coming into work and in essence getting beaten up, forgiving them, getting beaten up."
Flo decided to leave work and focus on her recovery.
- If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through BBC Action Line
Flo, now aged 30, has been documenting that recovery using TikTok, on which she has built a community of domestic abuse survivors who come together and speak about their experiences.
One of the most watched videos concerns her fears of showering.
Flo said she was exposing herself to her fears by washing partially clothed.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830