Man admits killing Westcliff-on-Sea pubgoer with crossbow
- Published
A man has admitting killing a 51-year-old with a crossbow in an attack at a pub just before Christmas.
Dave Peck, 51, died after being shot inside the Lamb & Lion in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, on 23 December.
Alfred Turner, 44, who lives on the same street as the pub, on Station Road, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.
He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 22 September.
Police said Mr Peck was shot at about 18:40 GMT on that Friday.
Mr Peck's family said in a statement release shortly after his death: "Our hearts are broken. Dave is and always will be a much loved partner, father, son and brother."
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said: "My team and I have worked hard to provide them with answers about what happened to him and now Alfred Turner has been held accountable for his actions."
