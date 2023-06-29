Amleen House residents in Colchester evacuated over fire safety fears
Families and students have been evacuated from a block of flats deemed unsafe due to fire safety concerns.
Essex Fire and Rescue issued a prohibition notice on seven storey Amleen House in Hawkins Road, Colchester, on Monday.
During an inspection on Monday the fire service found the potential for "rapid fire spread" created a "serious risk to life related to fire safety".
Over 100 residents have been moved to alternative accommodation.
Although the block of flats is privately owned, the majority of residents were students and their families from the University of Essex.
There were also some students from other higher education institutions and a small number of non-student families, the fire service said.
