NHS at 75: Robotic arms used in delicate colon surgery
A woman who told her GP about feeling lethargic has undergone major surgery to have part of her colon removed.
Patricia McDonald, 77, of Coggeshall in north Essex, began to feel something was not right in April.
Tests revealed she was anaemic and a scan found an upper section of her colon needed to be removed and tested.
Surgeons used a special, high-tech robotic system during the procedure at Colchester Hospital on the day the NHS marked its 75th anniversary.
A small piece of Mrs McDonald's colon was removed and then the two ends attached during the operation under general anaesthetic.
She said she had well wishes from all seven of her grandsons, who range in age from six to 26, and was feeling "very grateful" as she arrived for surgery.
"Of course I'm apprehensive, I've never had an anaesthetic before," she said.
"I just feel I'm in good hands, the staff have been wonderful, they have all been brilliant."
Consultant surgeon Mr Subash Vasudevan used one of the hospital's three £2.5m-a-piece surgical robots to remove a section of Mrs McDonald's colon.
The hospital is run by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which has become one of the UK's leading centres for robotic surgery.
Once the section was removed, it was sent off to a laboratory for testing.
"We want to see if it is benign or malignant," said Mr Vasudevan. "A lot happens behind the scenes in the laboratory."
Asked about the lack of pain or discomfort Mrs McDonald felt, Mr Vasudevan said: "That is very common with colon cancers or colon lumps on the right hand side.
"People can be slightly anaemic but don't have any pain - pain is a very, very late feature of most cancers."
He said the first signs of an issue with the lower part of the colon often included bleeding or needing to use the toilet more often.
But that is often not the case with the upper parts.
"For anything to get big to block it takes a lot of time," he said.
"So the common symptoms are for people to go to their GP saying they feel a bit lethargic, they have their blood tested, their haemoglobin is low and that is quite a common presentation."
The trust said its surgical robots were used to treat patients with bowel, colon, rectal and gynae cancers, endometriosis, urology and knee replacements.
It said robotic surgery was "better for patients" because it was "minimally invasive", resulting in "fewer complications, faster recovery and less pain".
