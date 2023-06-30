Essex school toilet sex assaults sees boy arrested
- Published
A boy has been arrested by police investigating reports of serious sexual assaults in a gender neutral toilet at a school.
Essex Police said it was working closely with the school and local authorities while inquiries continued.
The boy, under the age of 16, has been bailed with conditions.
Essex County Council confirmed it was working with police and relevant authorities on a "safeguarding matter" at a school.
"We are supporting the leadership at the school and will provide additional support to the school community if required," a spokesman said.
"The school have communicated with parents and carers and have offered support.
"As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time."
An Essex Police spokesperson said in a statement: "We are currently investigating reports of serious sexual assaults, which are believed to have occurred at a school in north Essex.
"A boy, under the age of 16, has been arrested and since been bailed with conditions.
"We are working closely with the school and local authorities whilst inquiries for this investigation continue."
Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.