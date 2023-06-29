Basildon: 'Most difficult time in policing,' says 999 officer
High-profile damning cases involving serving officers have resulted in "probably the most difficult time in policing", a constable has said.
PC Ali Qayoumi, of Essex Police, said members of the public were quicker than ever to criticise frontline officers on 999 calls.
He revealed the attitude shift while TV cameras were given exclusive behind-the-scenes access to crews in Basildon.
"Public confidence in the police has never been lower," said PC Qayoumi.
"But that's why it's so important to out and do a good job, because you know if you join a job to help people you can get some really good outcomes.
"Every single incident you go to, you can tell people sometimes vocalise it very easily to you."
His experience echoed the findings of this month's report by the Chief Inspector of the Constabulary, which said police forces were undergoing "one of their biggest crises in living memory".
Serving Met Police officers - killer Wayne Couzens and rapist David Carrick - were both recently jailed for their crimes.
PC Qayoumi, 26, has served in Essex Police for three-and-a-half years and works across the Basildon district.
It is one of the force's 14 areas and covers 42sq miles (110sq km), with a population of almost 190,000 people.
It's been Essex's busiest area for 999 calls so far this year, with officers responding to 4,600 emergency calls to date.
"That equates to about 24 emergencies a day and doesn't even include all the other calls we get, the 101s," said Insp Danny Barnes.
"These are 999 emergencies where police officers are required to respond on blue lights."
Insp Barnes said police often only had access to information given over the phone in rushed situations when deciding how to prioritise calls.
He said different districts and forces also had their own priorities for 999 calls, with Basildon ranking robberies seriously due to the potential of weapons being present.
PC Qayoumi said arriving at a scene as the first trained professional, with information constantly changing, meant the job was never boring.
"Truth be told it is scary, but you've got a job to do and people expect you to do it," he said.
"You have to be on your toes - no job is the same.
"Sometimes you'll go to the same address once or twice in a week.
"There's history behind every single incident and you have to take it into consideration."