Injured Clacton Pier worker was 'clipped by rollercoaster bumper'
- Published
A theme park worker was "clipped by the bumper" of a rollercoaster car after entering a restricted area, management have confirmed.
Two people were injured in the incident at Clacton Pier in Essex at 12:20 BST on Monday.
A holidaymaker in the front seat of the Looping Star ride also suffered "a bump to the head and shock", pier director Billy Ball said.
He said the collision was due to "individual human error".
The worker - described as a "long-standing male member of pier staff" - remains in Colchester Hospital with a head cut and fractured ribs, he added.
"The member of staff, who was not part of the rides team and was injured, was going about his duties with good intent, but in a restricted area where he should not have been," Mr Ball said.
"He had gone into the ride to clear away some rubbish, something he should not have done as the ride was due to go into service.
"He did not hear the car going round and was clipped by the bumper.
"He also made contact with the woman in the front of the ride on the way past and she was hit on the head and in shock."
'Safety and integrity'
The Looping Star rollercoaster opened in 2021 and is a three-car train with 12 seats and includes a 10-metre loop.
The ride was emergency-stopped by its operator once he became aware of the incident.
Mr Ball said a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector attended on Tuesday and had spoken to staff.
"The HSE is treating this as an inspection and not a full investigation at this stage, and have handed the ride back to the pier," he said.
"Once the safety and integrity of the ride has been established by the pier technical team post-impact it will be tested and we expect to reopen it later today [Tuesday]."
Mr Ball said he would speak to staff "to reiterate the importance of following approved procedures at the pier and will put on any extra training we feel necessary."
Essex Police, who attended on Monday along with the ambulance and fire service, said it had been reported a member of staff was injured after "colliding with a mechanical ride which had not deviated from its track".