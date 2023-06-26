Two people injured on Clacton Pier rollercoaster
Two people have been taken to hospital with head injuries after an incident on a rollercoaster at Clacton Pier.
The incident involved the Looping Star ride at the Essex attraction just after 12:00 BST.
A spokesman for the pier said a male member of staff suffered a cut to his head and a woman in the front car of the ride had a "bump to the head" and was suffering from shock.
A "full inquiry" is under way, Clacton Pier director, Billy Ball, said.
The Looping Star rollercoaster opened in 2021 and is a three-car train with 12 seats and includes a 10-metre loop.
Ride closed
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident.
Mr Ball said the man and woman were taken to Colchester Hospital.
"A full inquiry is now under way into what happened and we will be able to say more in due course when we have the full details," he said.
"The ride will not be in operation until all the facts have been established as would be normal in this type of incident.
"At Clacton Pier the safety and well-being of our staff and guests is our number one priority."
It is believed that the woman casualty was holidaying in the area with her family, the pier said in an update on its website.
