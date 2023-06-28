Olly Murs: 'I had to step back from Coggeshall Town Football Club'
Popstar Olly Murs has spoken of his decision to "take a step back" from non-league football club Coggeshall Town.
The singer-songwriter said an injury, work commitments and wedding planning meant he has had "a lot going on".
Mr Murs, 39, who also played for the Essex club, became co-owner in 2017 but severed ties last June.
"I think it's a fantastic club... and just wish them all the success in the future," he said.
"I had to take a step back. I had a lot going on last year with my knee, getting the album finished and that coming out.
"And this year, with getting married. So unfortunately, I had to take a step back from my duties at the club and I wish them well."
'Amazing years'
He said it was a "fantastic club" with "lovely people".
Murs said it had been "an amazing" time at the club.
Earlier this month, National League South club Chelmsford City announced a new partnership with Coggeshall Town, who were relegated from Isthmian League North Division in 2022-23.
The agreement will see Chelmsford coaching staff help to develop Coggeshall's first team and enhance City's player development pathway.
Murs said he was looking forward to getting married and upcoming tour dates, including performing at Newmarket Nights in August.
The singer said he was looking forward to returning to the racecourse in Suffolk after injuring himself when he last performed there in 2021.
"I love my job, love performing and entertaining people," he said.
"In 2021, it was amazing night but I got injured on stage on the first or second song. I didn't give the crowd the best of me.
"So this year, in August, what they're going to get is the best of me," he added.
The BBC has contacted Coggeshall Town for comment.
