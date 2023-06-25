Witham: Driver gets stuck in sinkhole
A driver got more than they bargained for when a sinkhole opened up beneath their car, swallowing up the front wheel.
The surface on Newland Road in Witham, in Essex, began to give way late on Saturday afternoon.
The resulting hole eventually measured about one metre wide (3ft), and a similar depth.
The car was towed out of the hole and barriers placed around it
The barriers remain around the hole to allow for repairs to take place.
A road closure is in place in the town between Maldon Road and Collingwood Road.