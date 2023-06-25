Witham: Driver gets stuck in sinkhole

Car with wheel in sinkhole in WithamTina Townsend
The hole gave way beneath an unfortunate driver on Saturday

A driver got more than they bargained for when a sinkhole opened up beneath their car, swallowing up the front wheel.

The surface on Newland Road in Witham, in Essex, began to give way late on Saturday afternoon.

The resulting hole eventually measured about one metre wide (3ft), and a similar depth.

The car was towed out of the hole and barriers placed around it

The barriers remain around the hole to allow for repairs to take place.

A road closure is in place in the town between Maldon Road and Collingwood Road.

Ian Puckey/BBC
The hole opened up on Saturday afternoon
Ian Puckey/BBC
Barriers have been erected around the hole

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story