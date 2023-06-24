Clacton Pier: Suspected unexploded ordnance found
- Published
Part of a seaside town and beach have been closed off after a suspected unexploded device was found by a pier.
Essex Police said they were called to reports of "a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance" in Clacton shortly after 10:30 BST.
A 100-metre (330ft) cordon has been put in place while investigations are carried out.
It covers parts of Kings Promenade and Marine Parade West, a model boat lake and parts of the beach.
