Clacton Pier: Suspected unexploded ordnance found

Clacton PierPA Media
Essex Police said the device was found on the beach close to Clacton Pier

Part of a seaside town and beach have been closed off after a suspected unexploded device was found by a pier.

Essex Police said they were called to reports of "a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance" in Clacton shortly after 10:30 BST.

A 100-metre (330ft) cordon has been put in place while investigations are carried out.

It covers parts of Kings Promenade and Marine Parade West, a model boat lake and parts of the beach.

Essex Police
A cordon has been put in place in the seaside town

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.