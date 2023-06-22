Twelve people found in lorry on major Essex road

Essex Regiment WayGoogle
Police were called to Essex Regiment Way on Wednesday morning

A dozen people were found in the back of a lorry in Essex following a search.

They were discovered in the vehicle on the A130 Essex Regiment Way, between Chelmsford and Braintree, on Wednesday.

Essex Police said the seven men and five women had a medical check and were "safe and well". They were arrested for suspected immigration offences.

A 54-year-old man, from Peterborough, was also arrested on suspicion of facilitating the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

He has since been released on bail.

