Twelve people found in lorry on major Essex road
A dozen people were found in the back of a lorry in Essex following a search.
They were discovered in the vehicle on the A130 Essex Regiment Way, between Chelmsford and Braintree, on Wednesday.
Essex Police said the seven men and five women had a medical check and were "safe and well". They were arrested for suspected immigration offences.
A 54-year-old man, from Peterborough, was also arrested on suspicion of facilitating the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.
He has since been released on bail.
