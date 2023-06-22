Firefighters rescue 11 ducklings from Braintree drain
Firefighters rescued 11 ducklings after they fell into a storm drain.
They took a tumble about 0.9m (3ft) down in Bocking End in Braintree shortly after 09:00 BST on Wednesday
Their plight was noticed by a member of the public who saw the "mother duck in a flap", Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews managed to scoop nine out but two made their way down a pipe and had to be fished out later, before all were reunited with their mother.
Crew manager Paul Mayes said: "We were able to remove the storm drain cover and the ducklings were 2ft or 3ft down.
"We scooped out nine of the ducklings with a bucket but a couple of them went down a separate pipe.
"They were frightened and didn't want to come out. However, we went back in the afternoon and managed to catch them using a small fishing net.
"We're delighted to be able to reunite them with their mother."