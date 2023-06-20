Braintree listed, thatched cottage to be restored after fire
- Published
A cottage dating from the 17th Century that was devastated by fire last year is due to be rebuilt, under new plans.
The Grade II listed thatched house in Braintree, Essex, was partially destroyed by a fire that ripped through the roof in June 2022.
Crews from 15 fire stations were called to tackle the blaze in Cressing Road, but no-one was hurt.
Plans submitted to Braintree District Council propose fully rebuilding the property in a like-for-like manner.
The house - which had suffered a previous fire in the 1970s - will be re-thatched.
A statement in the planning application to the council said: "The appearance of the property will be largely unaltered from the property prior to the fire.
"The key change will be to reinstate all windows without leaded lights [a type of leaded glass]. This will be a return to how the windows used to be before the modern leaded lights were fitted and the change is deemed to be more appropriate than then leaded lights.
"Otherwise the external appearance will be unaltered."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830