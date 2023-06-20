Holland-on-Sea pub roof catches fire after lightning strike
- Published
The roof of a pub has caught fire after it was struck by lightning on the coast.
Essex Fire Service said six crews were sent to Holland-on-Sea, near Clacton, at 09:47 BST to reports of a lightning strike on the Oakwood Inn.
The service said 50% of the roof was on fire at the pub on Frinton Road.
The service said it had attended another lightning strike that destroyed a roof on a property on Waarem Avenue, Canvey Island.
A spokeswoman for the service said three crews had attended the property in Canvey Island at 08:39, and the blaze was extinguished by 10:30.
The Met Office had earlier issued a yellow weather warning of thunderstorms across the the East of England, which it forecast would last until 18:00.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830