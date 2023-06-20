Southend: Two arrests after pedestrian stabs car occupant

A pedestrian was struck and a car occupant stabbed during a "serious incident" on Rayleigh Road, Southend

Two people have been arrested in connection with a "serious incident" during which a man was stabbed.

Police were called to Rayleigh Road in the Eastwood area of Southend, Essex, shortly after 15:20 BST on Monday.

The force said an occupant of a car had been involved in an argument with a pedestrian and sustained a stab wound to his torso.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

It followed the arrest of a 20-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Monday, Essex Police confirmed.

The 17-year-old remains in custody, while the 20-year-old was released on bail until September.

A police spokesman said the pedestrian was struck by the car involved as a result of the stabbing, but left the scene.

The stab victim was treated in hospital for "injuries which are not life-threatening", police added.

An appeal has been issued for witnesses or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

