Bicknacre: School bus crashes into house causing 'extensive damage'
A school bus has crashed into a house in Essex causing "extensive damage".
The coach, which was believed to have had children on board, collided with a property in Bicknacre, near Chelmsford, at about 07:30 BST.
An ambulance service spokeswoman said four people were taken to hospital.
Mick Green, from Danbury, who found the road blocked when he attempted to fill his car with fuel, said: "The bus is embedded in the garden and there is quite extensive damage to the front."
Another resident, who asked not to be named, said she was walking her dog at the time but that the noise of the crash woke her daughter.
"The school bus has come off the road and then into a garden wall, and further down there is a Range Rover and Volvo and there was just debris spread across the road over a patch of about 100 metres," she said.
A section of the road between The White Swan and White Elm Garden Centre was still closed at 10:00.
A East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokeswoman said a Hazardous Area Response Team, four ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle had been dispatched.
An Essex Police spokesperson said "it's not believed anyone has sustained serious injuries", but asked for anyone with information or footage to get in touch.
