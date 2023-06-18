Corringham couple and pets saved after lightning strike house blaze
- Published
A couple and their seven pets have been helped to safety by neighbours after a lightning strike set fire to the roof of their house.
Essex Fire and Rescue crews were called to reports of a blaze at a bungalow on York Avenue in Corringham at about 03:45 BST on Sunday.
When crews arrived, smoke was billowing from the blazing roof.
Thanks to neighbours, the couple and their six dogs and a cat got out of the property safely, the fire service said.
Watch Manager Geoff Wheal said: "The couple were woken by a massive bang and then heard neighbours knocking on their door."
He added that crews worked "incredibly hard" to extinguish the fire.
"Although the roof and first floor bedrooms were badly damaged, they managed to stop the fire from spreading to the ground floor and save the property."
Crews from Corringham, Orsett, Basildon and Grays attended and the fire was extinguished by about 05:45 BST, the fire service said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830