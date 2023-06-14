Witham: More than 30 firefighters tackle house fire

House fire in Yare Avenue, Witham, EssexEssex County Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters were called to a terraced house in Yare Avenue, Witham on Tuesday evening

More than 30 firefighters have tackled a house fire in Essex.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a terraced house in Witham at about 19:40 BST on Tuesday.

Crews found the fire was affecting the whole house on Yare Avenue, including the roof space, and worked to contain it. An aerial ladder platform was used to help bring it under control by 22:20.

An investigation into the cause would be carried out, the service said.

Firefighters also monitored neighbouring properties to check it did not spread.

Some crews remained at the scene overnight to continue to extinguish hot spots and ensure the whole property was fully cooled.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
An aerial ladder platform was used to pour water on the fire from above

