Expansion of discharge lounges to free up NHS beds
- Published
Upgrades to discharge lounges are being funded in Essex and Suffolk to help free up hospital beds.
The counties have been given £1,075,000 from government to try and reduce emergency and urgent care waiting times.
Patients due to be discharged, but who are waiting for medication or transport, will stay in the areas.
Health minister Lord Markham said "we are investing record funding in health and care services".
Colchester Hospital, which was given £135,000, has upgraded its lounge to five beds.
The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, will get £300,000 for its lounge upgrade.
Ipswich Hospital received £640,000 to create a larger discharge lounge in a former medical photography area, creating space for 15 patients.
The government announced in January it was spending £50m on 42 schemes across the country "to help free up hospital beds and cut down on waiting times for patients" ahead of next winter.
It said 439 additional beds, 364 chairs and 44 extra trolleys would be provided in the new lounges.
The cash is also being used to create six new ambulance hubs nationwide.
Health minister Lord Markham said: "Waiting times have already substantially reduced from the peak of winter pressures - but we know there is more to do, and we are investing record funding in health and care services to reduce waiting times and improve patient care."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830