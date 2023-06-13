Murder arrest over women's disappearance in Southend in 2017
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the disappearance of a woman six years ago.
Patricia Finnie was 64 when she went missing from Southend-on-Sea on 11 May 2017.
She was last seen at around noon in the Bellevue area after visiting a friend at an address in Riviera Drive earlier in the day.
A man in his 70s remained in custody and an area of Hockley Woods was being searched, Essex Police said.
The search was likely to continue for several days, the force added.
Det Supt Rob Kirby, head of major crime, said: "Patricia is a mother and grandmother and her disappearance has had a really big impact on her family.
"They understandably have questions about what's happened to her, and we're committed to doing everything we can to provide them with answers.
"There is a team of dedicated detectives and staff working hard to establish what happened to Patricia and bring those responsible to justice."
Following a review of Ms Finnie's disappearance by specialist officers it was concluded she was no longer alive and the force was now treating the case as a murder investigation.
Det Supt Kirby appealed for anyone with information or who may have seen her on 11 May 2017 to get in touch.
"It is now six years ago, but I believe people will have seen Patricia on 11 May and have information which will help give her family the answers they need," he said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830