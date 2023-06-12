McFly meet Chelmsford fans to celebrate 'best ever' album
McFly said their latest album was the "best" they had ever made, as they met fans at a city centre music store.
The pop group, who are celebrating 20 years since they got together, were at the HMV store in Chelmsford, Essex, to celebrate the release of their new album Power to Play.
The release of their seventh album comes ahead of their UK tour.
Harry Judd, who was born in Chelmsford, said it had been the "most exciting" album release since their first.
"We genuinely believe this is the best music we've ever made and it's so nice to see the fans' reactions," the drummer added.
McFly fan Maisie travelled from Crawley in West Sussex to meet the band.
She said she had followed them for 20 years and was celebrating being a fan for two decades by attending the signing and seeing them in concert for the 14th time this year.
As part of their tour, McFly will be playing at Newmarket Racecourse in Suffolk in August, and Norwich in October and November.
