M11 wrong-way drivers to be prosecuted after crash
A police force said 18 drivers would be prosecuted for travelling the wrong way on a slip road to avoid a crash scene.
A three-vehicle collision closed the M11 southbound near Theydon Bois on Saturday afternoon.
Sgt Thomas Baskeyfield, from Essex Police, said the motorists "jeopardised the safety of other road users" and "hampered the response of emergency services" getting to those who crashed.
The force said no-one was seriously injured.
The drivers are due to receive a notice of intended prosecution (NIP).
