M25 closed overnight in Essex after woman hit by lorry

The M11Highways England
Traffic was seen queuing southbound on the M11 approach to the M25 junction on Monday, while the road was not yet fully reopened

A woman died after being hit by a lorry on the M25.

Essex Police officers were called to the motorway between junction 27 (M11) and junction 28 (Brentwood) just after 23:00 BST on Sunday following a concern for the safety of a woman.

The road was closed in both directions between the two junctions, but the force said the motorway was fully reopened at about 06:00 on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

