Wethersfield: Housing migrants at ex-air base 'not an emergency'
A council has told Court of Appeal judges that housing asylum seekers at a former RAF base did not constitute an emergency under planning laws.
The Home Office wants to accommodate 1,700 adult male migrants at MDP Wethersfield in rural Essex.
Braintree District Council is appealing against an earlier High Court decision not to grant an injunction.
The council's barrister told appeal judges on Monday the government needed planning permission.
The Home Office argued in April that class Q planning legislation permitted development on Crown land in emergencies that "threaten serious damage to human welfare".
The government wants to stop putting migrants up in hotels, at an estimated cost of £6.2m per day.
Mr Justice Waksman said at the High Court he did not have legal power to grant the injunction, but also said the government had a "statutory obligation" to provide asylum seekers accommodation.
It paved the way for Home Secretary Suella Braverman to proceed with the plans.
However, council barrister Wayne Beglan said at the Court of Appeal that class Q was meant to be applied to a "natural disaster or a security incident".
Ms Braverman's barrister Paul Brown KC said the High Court ruling was correct and claimed it could apply class Q with "no breach of planning control".
The hearing continues.
The Home Office also plans to house 2,000 asylum seekers at the former RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, with the first 200 migrants due to arrive in August - although the local council has applied for a judicial review.
