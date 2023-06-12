Mersea Island: Man dies in hospital following beach rescue

Air ambulance helicopter on beachStuart Howells/BBC
Land and air ambulances were called out to Mersea Island, south of Colchester, to help the man in his 30s

A man spotted in distress in the sea has died despite the efforts of beachgoers to save him.

Essex Police said officers were called to Mersea Island at 18:50 BST on Sunday following concerns for the man.

A paddleboarder and two lifeguards went to help, with the West Mersea lifeboat then ferrying him to the beach.

Essex Police said: "The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly, he died later at hospital."

The force added that a "young child was also brought to safety and he is doing well".

Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance, the East of England Ambulance Service and the coastguard also attended the scene.

Stuart Howells/BBC
The local inshore lifeboat was also involved in the rescue
Stuart Howells/BBC
Emergency services were called to the beach by a member of the public at about 18:45 BST

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.