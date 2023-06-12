Mersea Island: Man dies in hospital following beach rescue
A man spotted in distress in the sea has died despite the efforts of beachgoers to save him.
Essex Police said officers were called to Mersea Island at 18:50 BST on Sunday following concerns for the man.
A paddleboarder and two lifeguards went to help, with the West Mersea lifeboat then ferrying him to the beach.
Essex Police said: "The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly, he died later at hospital."
The force added that a "young child was also brought to safety and he is doing well".
Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance, the East of England Ambulance Service and the coastguard also attended the scene.
