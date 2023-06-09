Health minister Will Quince to stand down as MP
- Published
Health minister Will Quince has announced he will stand down as a Conservative MP at the next election.
Mr Quince, who was elected in Colchester in 2015, said he had made the decision so he could spend more time with his two young daughters.
He said he was "incredibly proud of what my team and I have achieved and delivered for Colchester".
"This has not been an easy decision as it has been the honour of my life to serve as Colchester's MP," he said.
He added his decision had been driven by a "desire to put my family and daughters first as they grow up".
'Important job'
Being an MP and minister of state for health were "all consuming" and had an impact on his family, he said.
"I have always given my all in every job I have had, but I am acutely aware that I am neglecting the most important job I have - being a good dad to two young girls."
Mr Quince helped campaign for Colchester to be given city status during his time as MP.
He also said he was proud of the work he had accomplished as a minister for state since 2019 in various government departments, including the Department for Work and Pensions, Education and Health and Social Care.
He said he had not decided on any future role outside Parliament, but would help campaign for a Conservative successor to his seat at the next election.
Mr Quince briefly resigned from his role as a government minister in July 2022 over "inaccurate briefings" in relation to Chris Pincher.
He re-joined government the next day when then Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned.
