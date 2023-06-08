Chelmsford: Power restored to properties after network fault
- Published
Electricity has been restored to more than 100 homes after an network fault.
Engineers from UK Power Networks (UKPN) "worked hard" to restore power to 111 properties affected in Chelmsford on Thursday, a spokesperson said.
A fault on an underground electricity cable on the high voltage network caused the area-wide power cut, the company said.
Power was restored at 05:57 BST. The UKPN spokesperson said "we apologise for any disruption caused".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.