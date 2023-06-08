Harwich asylum seeker barge idea 'seen off', says MP
- Published
An Essex MP says government plans to use Harwich to moor a ship housing asylum seekers has been "seen off".
The Guardian first reported Harwich and Felixstowe, in Suffolk, were among a number of sites being considered for a ship.
Tory Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said the Home Office had put "out feelers" about Harwich.
The Home Office said it was still carefully considering a number of locations.
"There has to be a willing commercial partner to offer somewhere to moor the boat and they couldn't find one in Harwich," Mr Jenkin said.
"A Home office agent was putting out feelers a couple of weeks ago but he didn't get very far".
Sir Bernard said he had made it clear in meetings that the big projects for Harwich and Felixstowe were the freeport and the wind farm industry, adding: "We don't need a distraction like this".
The two local councils covering the ports, which have statutory welfare obligations and would have to be involved in the plans, insisted that they had not been contacted by the Home Office.
"We have had no conversations about this and, as far as we can tell, any suggestion that Felixstowe may be considered is only guess work at this stage," a spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said.
Tendring Council, which overseas the Port of Harwich, said: "If these proposals do materialise then we would expect early and thorough consultation".
The Home Office said it will announce where the boats will go "in due course".
A spokesperson added: "We understand the concerns of local communities and will work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830