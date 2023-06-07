Bankrupt Thurrock Council set to increase fees for services
A cash-strapped council will increase charges for its services to generate an extra £114,000 a year.
Thurrock Council in Essex will bring in extra costs for planning applications, burials, cremations and marriages.
Earlier this year, the government took powers from the bankrupt authority, which has about £1.5bn debts.
A financial report outlining services said the increase "will enable the council to generate essential income for the funding of council services".
It said there would be rises from 1 October under a "mid-year review", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Increases include:
- Burials rising from £930 to £990 and an interment of ashes will increase from £381 to £414.
- Marriages and civil ceremonies set to rise from £590 to £610.
- Residents will see a charge for a third visitor parking permit rise from £15 to £75.
- An NHS parking pass for carers and community nurses will rise from £120 per year to £151.
- Services offered at the Thameside Theatre will rise including an increase in performance charges, up from £205 to £243.
The council is currently under the management of Essex County Council commissioners and finance officers are set to instigate a review of income from council services.
The financial report said the new fees and charges "will also ensure that the council is competitive with other service providers and neighbouring councils".
"The ability to vary charges within financial year will enable services to more flexibly adapt to changing economic conditions," its said.
Thurrock Council is in debt after borrowing hundreds of millions, mainly from other councils, to invest largely in financial bonds linked to solar energy farms.
The local authority is already borrowing £836m in government loans and has been told an extra £632m bailout, to prop up its finances over the next two years, is likely to be approved.
The Cleaner, Greener and Safer Overview and Scrutiny Committee is due to note the report on 13 June.
