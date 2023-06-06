Mark Cavendish robbery: Jo Jobson arrested and charged
A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at the family home of elite cyclist Mark Cavendish.
Mr Cavendish and his wife Peta's home in the Ongar area of Essex was broken into on 27 November 2021.
During the incident, Mr Cavendish was seriously assaulted and violently threatened in front of his family. A Louis Vuitton suitcase and two watches were stolen.
Jo Jobson has been charged with two counts of robbery.
The 26-year-old, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm relating to a separate incident in July 2022.
He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.
Mr Jobson was one of two men Essex Police wanted to speak to as part of its investigation.
The force said efforts to trace George Goddard continued, and described him as being from Loughton in Essex and having "connections across east London".
Romario Henry, 31, of Lewisham in south-east London, and Ali Sesay, 28, of Rainham in Kent, were jailed in relation to the robbery at Mr Cavendish's home in February.
Henry, who was found guilty of two counts of robbery, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Sesay, who had admitted the charges, was jailed for 12 years.
Mr Cavendish, the Manxman who jointly holds the record for most stage wins in the Tour de France, was recovering from broken ribs sustained in a cycling crash at the time of the incident.
Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the raid.
