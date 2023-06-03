Southend: Arrest over sex assault at Adventure Island
A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while on a ride at a theme park.
Officers were called to Adventure Island in Southend, Essex, at 15:00 BST on Thursday.
The suspect was described as a man in his late-50s, with short grey hair and had been wearing a green T-shirt, police said.
A 57-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested in connection with the investigation and bailed.
The victim is receiving support, police added.
Officers urged anyone who witnessed the assault or may have any information to contact them.
