Essex drug gang boss extradited from Thailand
- Published
A drug gang boss who was on the run for five years has been jailed after being extradited to the UK from Thailand.
Richard Wakeling, 55, of Brentwood, Essex, fled England in January 2018 on the eve of his trial.
He was convicted in his absence of trying to import £8m of amphetamines in 2016 and sentenced to 11 years in prison in April 2018.
Wakeling appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday and was immediately jailed, the National Crime Agency said.
The NCA said Wakeling had been escorted back to Heathrow on Thursday by officers.
The Royal Thai Police had arrested Wakeling at a garage as he went to collect his car after repair in February.
"Richard Wakeling thought he could avoid facing justice by leaving the UK," said Jacque Beer, NCA's regional head of investigations.
"But the hard work of NCA officers - both here in the UK and overseas - and that of our international partners, has put him behind bars for a lengthy prison sentence.
"This case highlights the NCA's global reach, and that we will do everything we can to ensure those who commit serious and organised crime are held accountable for their actions, no matter how long it takes or how far they flee".
Transporting furniture
His organised crime group was investigated in April 2016, after plastic drums carrying the drugs were found on a truck which was about to board a Channel Tunnel train.
The driver was transporting furniture from Italy, but stopped in Belgium where phone evidence showed he was directed to collect the drugs, the NCA said.
The entire importation was set up by Wakeling, who was in contact with drug suppliers in the Netherlands and liaised with two other UK offenders to arrange the journey.
Officers proved the crime group had organised six other importations before the 2016 seizure.
Three other men were imprisoned in 2018 for their roles in the drug-smuggling.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830