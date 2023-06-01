Colchester: Police investigate deaths of two people at property
- Published
Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a property in Essex.
Emergency services were called to the address in Mersea Road, Colchester, at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
The force said it found a man dead and a woman who had sustained injuries.
Those who died have been named as Kelly Greer, 41, and Jonathan Parsons, 34, both from Colchester, and detectives said they did "not believe anyone else was involved".
