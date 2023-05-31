Climb for Brentwood charity worker who died of rare cancer
The family and friends of a charity worker who died from a rare form of ovarian cancer are to climb Mount Snowdon in her memory.
Raj Johal, from Brentwood, Essex, died in December 2022 at the age of 45, 18 months after her diagnosis.
Her husband Amit and their daughters, aged 17 and 15, will be joined by more than 100 people from across the world.
"Raj was a happy, enthusiastic person who saw the positive in every situation," he said.
"I want to share her story not only to raise awareness of GCT, but also as a testament to her resilience."
Mrs Johal, a campaigns manager for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of granulosa cell tumour (GCT).
Mr Johal described his wife, who he met at university aged 19, as "incredibly passionate" about raising awareness of GCT.
He said she had hoped that increased education of the public, as well as healthcare professionals, would help improve outcomes for others diagnosed with rare forms of ovarian cancer.
"My wife's tumour was very aggressive, this was a charity that my wife chose as her charity to support," Mr Johal said.
According to her husband, she wanted the whole family to attempt the mountain hike together, which was why he chose Snowdonia for his campaign.
The climb will take place in June.
"People have come together just because of the incredible person she was," he said.
"She put charities first, she worked for them as a campaigns manager, and we've just taken it on from there to be honest."
Some £22,000 raised already will be donated to the ovarian cancer charity, Ovacome, he said.
Mount Snowdon - Yr Wyddfa in Welsh - is the highest mountain in Wales and England.
