M25 motorway partially closed following fire between Brentwood and M11
A fire on the M25 has partly closed one section of the motorway with the carriageway on the opposite side also affected, National Highways said.
The fire on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction 28 at Brentwood and junction 27, the M11 turn-off, has been closed to traffic.
Lane three and four of the clockwise carriageway has also been shut.
Traffic within the closed area was being turned back from the rear of the queue, the highways service said.
There are long queues and delays in both directions and diversions are in place.
