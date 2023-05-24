Clacton: Car crashes into Home Bargains shop entrance
Emergency services were called to a retail park after a driver crashed a car into a Home Bargains shop entrance.
Three ambulance vehicles and a fire service crew were dispatched to the incident at the Clacton Shopping Village in Essex at about 15:00BST.
The driver was treated at the scene but an East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokesperson said they did not need hospital treatment.
Firefighters left the scene after about an hour.
An eyewitness said the driver accidentally accelerated, rather than reversing, out of a nearby parking bay.
