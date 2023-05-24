'Essex Boys' murders: Michael Steele parole decision delayed
A decision over the possible release of a man convicted for the so-called 'Essex Boys' murders has been pushed back at least two months.
Michael Steele was jailed in 1998 after drug dealers Craig Rolfe, Tony Tucker and Pat Tate were shot dead in a Range Rover in Rettendon in December 1995.
He has always protested his innocence.
A two-day parole review hearing was held earlier this month but was adjourned until July after requests for further information.
Steele, 80, of Great Bentley near Colchester, and Jack Whomes, of Brockford, Suffolk, were jailed for a minimum 23 years, although Whomes had his sentence reduced in 2018 and was released in 2021.
Court of Appeal applications by lawyers to overturn their convictions, were brought in 2006, 2013 and 2016 - but were all rejected.
The parole hearing on 10 May and 11 May was Steele's second review to date.
'Extreme care'
A Parole Board spokesman said: "A panel may adjourn a parole hearing to ensure a comprehensive risk assessment can take place.
"There are a number of situations where an adjournment may be required, for example more information is required, the prisoner needs more time to complete a course, a witness is not available, or for some other unavoidable reason."
He added: "Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care.
"Protecting the public is our number one priority."