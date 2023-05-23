Three seriously injured in Essex Police car chase crash
- Published
Two officers and one member of the public were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision during a pursuit, police said.
Essex Police said its car collided with "two unrelated vehicles" in Main Road, Boreham, near Chelmsford, at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
The force said officers were responding to a vehicle - reported as stolen - that had failed to stop for police.
The injuries "are not believed to be life-threatening," a spokesperson said.
'Extensive training'
A section of the road was closed after the crash - as first reported by Essex Live.
Two men, aged 28 and 39 and both from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and taken into custody.
The police spokesperson added: "In any emergency situation, our officers respond quickly in order to keep the wider public safe and catch criminals.
"Officers who drive police vehicles have to go through extensive driving training to specialise in driving quickly and safely."