Lakeside: Man guilty of murder at shopping centre food hall
A 23-year-old man has been convicted of murder after stabbing a father-of-three at a busy shopping centre.
Michael Ugwa, 29, died at the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex on 28 April last year.
Muhammad Khan, 23, of no fixed abode, Ilford, east London, attacked Mr Ugwa with a flick knife after the victim made "admiring comments" towards Khan's female friend.
A jury found him guilty following a trial at Basildon Crown Court.
Brandon Lutchmunsing, 20, of Grafton Road, Dagenham, east London, was found guilty of manslaughter and affray, and Shannon Weston, of Paddocks Close, Canewdon, Essex, was found guilty of three counts of assisting an offender.
Prosecutors said Mr Ugwa, from Rainham, was with a friend when they passed the three defendants in the food hall at the site in Thurrock at about 16:30 BST.
The two groups were not known to one another.
Jurors were told "Michael passed some admiring comments" to Ms Weston - Mr Lutchmunsing's girlfriend - prompting the two men to chase him around the food court tables.
CCTV showed Mr Ugwa defending himself with chairs but Khan eventually stabbed him in the chest with a "single and deadly blow".
The victim was "quickly surrounded by helpers" but died from catastrophic bleeding.
The two attackers - wearing balaclavas - fled the scene and Ms Weston drove them away.
'No danger'
Temporary Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen, the senior investigating officer, said Mr Ugwa was due to get married.
"This case shows the tragic consequences that carrying a knife can have," she said.
"Khan had tried to claim he was carrying the knife for self protection but there was no suggestion that he was in any danger in this incident."
The jury returned unanimous verdicts after about 21 hours and 30 minutes of deliberation.
They are due to be sentenced at a later date.