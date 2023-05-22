Westcliff: About 50 firefighters tackle building fire
- Published
About 50 firefighters have tackled a fire in a three-storey building in Westcliff.
Crews called to the building in Hamlet Court Road, between London Road and Anerley Road at 20:20 BST on Sunday, found the roof and top floor alight.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the first floor also suffered "significant damage" when the areas above "partially collapsed".
A man was also treated for smoke inhalation and left with paramedics.
The fire service said crews remained at the scene overnight and residents were advised to avoid the area and keep their doors and windows closed.
Group manager, Ben Turner, said it was unsafe for firefighters to enter the building so crews used two aerial ladder platforms and "worked really hard to get the fire under control and stop it from spreading".
"The first floor, which were unoccupied flats, has suffered significant damage because the roof and [top] floor partially collapsed," he said.
"Although the ground floor did not suffer any fire damage, we are not sure of the extent of the smoke and water damage at this stage."