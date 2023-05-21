Barking dogs help owners escape Takeley house fire

House fire at Takeley, EssexEssex Fire & Rescue
The house has been left uninhabitable after the blaze, which began at 02:45 BST

Barking dogs alerted their owners to a fire that destroyed a house in the middle of the night.

Crews from five stations were called to the detached house in Dunmow Road, Takeley, Essex, at about 02:45 BST.

Station manager Terry Maher said the fire started in an outbuilding before spreading to the roof of the house.

He said the firefighters "worked incredibly hard" with a limited water supply and also managed to save horses in a nearby stable.

Essex Fire & Rescue
Station manager Terry Maher said the owners were alerted to the fire by their dogs barking in the early hours
Essex Fire & Rescue
Firefighters from Stansted, Newport, Harlow, Stansted Airport and Bishop's Stortford helped tackle the blaze

The house has been left uninhabitable and an investigation will be carried out to discover the cause of the blaze.

Dunmow Road remains closed and a diversion is in place.

Essex Fire & Rescue
Crews also managed to save horses at a nearby stable

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.