Kelvedon Hatch: Arson suspected over three garage blaze
- Published
A fire believed to have been started deliberately has destroyed three garages.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Kelvedon Hatch near Brentwood at about 13:15 BST on Thursday..
They found a large pile of fly-tipped rubbish had been set alight, which had spread to three of the six garages in a row.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service called for anyone with any information to contact FireStoppers.
Marc Kyprianou, from Basildon Fire Station, said: "We believe this fire was started deliberately.
"Piles of rubbish are often used to start fires, in fact, they account for the largest proportion of deliberates fires we attend.
"So keeping your property clear of rubbish reduces your risk significantly.
"We are working really hard to stop these deliberate fires which are wasting our resources, tying us up when we might be needed at a real emergency and also putting lives at risk. If you know anything, please report it".
