Two cyclists injured in crash with car near Tattingstone
Two cyclists have been injured - one seriously - in a crash with a car.
It happened at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday, in the A137/Church Road area near Tattingstone in Suffolk.
One cyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with potentially serious injuries while the other cyclist sustained minor injuries, Suffolk Police said.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
