Fox cub trapped in goalpost netting on Canvey Island
A fox cub has been rescued by fire fighters after becoming entangled in football goal netting.
Crews from Canvey Island fire station in Essex found the animal trapped in the back of the goal and were able to release him.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said he was unharmed by the experience.
He was released back into nearby woods on the island on the Thames estuary near Southend-on-Sea.
